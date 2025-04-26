Anthony Edwards' Dunk Over Luka Doncic Went Viral In Lakers-Timberwolves Game
On Friday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Los Angeles Lakers (at home) for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
During the second half, Anthony Edwards had a huge dunk over Luka Doncic that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "OH MY GOODNESS ANT
STEALS IT AND TAKES IT BASELINE FOR THE POWERFUL SLAM!!
Lakers/Timberwolves | Game 3 | ESPN"
Edwards had 22 points, five rebounds, six assists and two blocks while shooting 9/20 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in his first 32 minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans (on social media) reacted to his highlight on Doncic.
@Mr_Rdz3: "Ant never hesitates to attack the rim"
@ProximaMidnyte: "Chill Ant... that man not feeling well"
@LockCity_USA: "This might be one of the greatest dunks in playoff history from Ant Edwards"
@str8bets_news: "Oh me, Oh my, Anthony Edwards!"
@FluentInFinance: "Luka’s gonna see that dunk every time he closes his eyes tonight 🤣🤣🤣"
@AustinTani: "that Ant over Luka poster gonna be on every Wolves fan wall till the day they die"
Meanwhile, Doncic had 13 points, five rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/14 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in his first 31 minutes.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Lisa Salters reported on our ESPN broadcast that Luka Doncic is dealing with a stomach bug tonight."
The series is currently tied up at 1-1.
Game 4 will be on Sunday (also in Minnesota).