Anthony Edwards Fined $35,000 By NBA Before Suns Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Phoenix Suns at the Target Center.
Before the game, the NBA announced that All-Star shooting guard Anthony Edwards had been fined $35,000 by the league.
Via NBA Communications: "Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."
The Timberwolves are 7-6 in their first 13 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 130-126 (in overtime).
Edwards finished the victory with 36 points, five rebounds and two assists while shooting 14/27 from the field and 6/14 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Following the Suns, the Timberwolves will visit the Toronto Raptors on Thursday in Canada.
Via ClutchPoints: "Wolves star Anthony Edwards has been fined $35,000 for “making an obscene gesture on the court” 😅
Edwards flipped off a fan in the 1st quarter of Timberwolves-Kings."
Edwards is averaging 28.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 42.4% from the three-point range in 13 games.
He was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft (and has spent all five seasons with the Timberwolves).
As for the Suns, they are 9-4 in their first 13 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They have lost two straight games.