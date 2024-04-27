Anthony Edwards' Brutally Honest Quote Went Viral After Timberwolves-Suns Game
On Friday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Phoenix Suns (in Arizona) by a score of 126-109 to take Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
Anthony Edwards was brilliant, and finished with 36 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 12/23 from the field in 43 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the All-Star guard spoke to ESPN's Scott Van Pelt and his bold statement went viral.
Van Pelt: "How would you describe your mentality and how it's evolving, Anthony?"
Edwards: "I just want to kill everything in front of me, man. That's the main thing."
Edwards is coming off a fantastic regular season where he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
He has established himself as arguably the best shooting guard in the NBA at just 22.
During the game, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins sent out a bold post about Edwards on X.
Via Perkins: "Anthony Edwards ain’t asking or waiting for the torch to be passed. He walked into Kevin Durant’s house, snatch that mf off the table and walked out the front door."
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a 56-26 record.
They are now up 3-0 on the Suns, so a victory on Sunday would complete the sweep.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the Los Angeles Lakers or Denver Nuggets.