Anthony Edwards Leaves NBA Fans In Awe After Eruption Against Knicks
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves faced off against the New York Knicks for their third preseason game.
The Timberwolves lost the game by a score of 115-110, but Anthony Edwards had a sensational night with 31 points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 8/13 from the field in just 27 minutes.
Many people reacted on social media.
@LonzoMuse2: "Yall looking at the face of the league once Bron Steph & KD are gone"
@_SchuZ_: "Love the way that Anthony Edwards flips the switch to all-in every time he steps on the court. Doesn’t matter when or where it is, he’s going to bring it."
Kendrick Perkins: "Can someone tell Anthony Edwards it’s just Pre-Season. That young man is just different. God Bless America"
@Aesthetichooper: "Turned into 98' Jordan for preseason"
@clientele45: "Came in primed..league might be in trouble…BUCKLE UP this season we are in for a treat"
@jbondwagon: "8/13 3s?! Bro turned to prime Steph Curry in the Preseason 😭"
Edwards is going into his fifth NBA season (all with the Timberwolves).
He finished last year with outstanding averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Timberwolves will play their first game of the regular season on October 22 when they visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
Last year, they reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season (20 years ago).