Anthony Edwards Made Minnesota Timberwolves History Against Nuggets

This season, Anthony Edwards is currently averaging 4.2 3PM per game while shooting 42.5% from deep.



Only three players have averaged 4+ 3PM on 40+ 3P% across an entire season: Stephen Curry (7x), Klay Thompson (1x), and Damian Lillard (1x). https://t.co/AJBEhuj10Y pic.twitter.com/U3zXUjzRxh