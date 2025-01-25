Anthony Edwards Made Minnesota Timberwolves History Against Nuggets
On Saturday afternoon, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Denver Nuggets at the Target Center.
The Timberwolves won by a score of 133-104.
Edwards finished with 34 points, one rebound and nine assists while shooting 14/23 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
The former UGA star also made Timberwolves history.
Via Real Sports: "Anthony Edwards passes Karl-Anthony Towns for the most 3PM in Timberwolves history."
Edwards is now averaging an outstanding 26.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 45 games.
Via NBA.com/Stats: "This season, Anthony Edwards is currently averaging 4.2 3PM per game while shooting 42.5% from deep.
Only three players have averaged 4+ 3PM on 40+ 3P% across an entire season: Stephen Curry (7x), Klay Thompson (1x), and Damian Lillard (1x)."
With the win, the Timberwolves improved to 24-21 in 45 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.
Via Charlie Walton of Canis Hoopus: "Really cool little moment as the Target Center is made aware of Anthony Edwards passing Karl-Anthony Towns as the all-time three-point leader in Timberwolves history.
What day in downtown Minneapolis."
The Timberwolves will play their next game on Monday night when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
They are 11-10 in the 21 games they have played at the Target Center.