Anthony Edwards Made Minnesota Timberwolves History Against Trail Blazers
On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves faced off against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
The Timberwolves lost by a score of 106-98.
Anthony Edwards finished the loss with 24 points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block while shooting 10/25 from the field and 0/9 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Despite his tough night, the All-Star guard made Timberwolves history.
Via Timberwolves PR: "With his made free throw at the 2:21 mark of the 3rd quarter, Anthony Edwards tallied his 20th point of the game, his 12th straight 20+ point game, breaking Kevin Garnett's record for most consecutive 20+ point games to start a season in @Timberwolves history (11 in 2000)."
Edwards is off to a strong start to the new season with averages of 28.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 45.3% from the three-point range in 12 games.
The Timberwolves are 6-6 in their first 12 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Following the Trail Blazers, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Sacramento Kings.
As for the Trail Blazers, they improved to 5-8 in 13 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Sunday when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Oregon.