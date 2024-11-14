Fastbreak

Anthony Edwards Made Minnesota Timberwolves History Against Trail Blazers

Anthony Edwards made Minnesota Timberwolves history during Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 13, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots the ball past Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves faced off against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.

The Timberwolves lost by a score of 106-98.

Anthony Edwards finished the loss with 24 points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block while shooting 10/25 from the field and 0/9 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

Despite his tough night, the All-Star guard made Timberwolves history.

Via Timberwolves PR: "With his made free throw at the 2:21 mark of the 3rd quarter, Anthony Edwards tallied his 20th point of the game, his 12th straight 20+ point game, breaking Kevin Garnett's record for most consecutive 20+ point games to start a season in @Timberwolves history (11 in 2000)."

Edwards is off to a strong start to the new season with averages of 28.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.9% from the field and 45.3% from the three-point range in 12 games.

The Timberwolves are 6-6 in their first 12 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Following the Trail Blazers, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Sacramento Kings.

Nov 13, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives to the basket as Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray (24) looks on during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

As for the Trail Blazers, they improved to 5-8 in 13 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They will play their next game on Sunday when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Oregon.

