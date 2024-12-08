Anthony Edwards Made Minnesota Timberwolves History Against Warriors
On Friday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves faced off against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
Anthony Edwards had a big game, finishing with 30 points, four rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks.
The former UGA star also made Timberwolves history.
Via Real Sports: "Anthony Edwards ties Kevin Garnett for most games in Wolves history with 30 PTS & 5 AST."
Edwards has established himself as one of the best guards in the NBA and turned the Timberwolves into a high-profile team.
He is averaging 26.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 42.2% from the three-point range in 22 games.
When Edwards was drafted (first-overall) in 2020, the Timberwolves were among the worst teams in the league.
They have now made the NBA playoffs in each of the previous three seasons and are coming off a year where they made the 2024 Western Conference finals.
With their 107-90 victory over the Warriors, the Timberwolves are now 12-10 in their first 22 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and the ninth seed in the Western Conference).
The Timberwolves and Warriors will face off (again) on Sunday evening in San Francisco.
Edwards is a two-time NBA All-Star and is coming off a summer where he helped Team USA win the Gold meadal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
His career averages are 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in his first 324 regular season games.