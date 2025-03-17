Anthony Edwards Made Minnesota Timberwolves History
On Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Utah Jazz at the Target Center.
The Timberwolves won by a score of 128-102.
Anthony Edwards finished the win with 41 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 16/27 from the field and 5/14 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "8 STRAIGHT W's FOR THE WOLVES 🐺
Anthony Edwards drops his 7th 40-PT game of the season, a Timberwolves franchise record 🔥"
Edwards also moved up to third on the team's all-time scoring list.
Via Timberwolves PR: "With his made free throw at the 2:33 mark of the first quarter, @theantedwards_ passed Andrew Wiggins for third all-time on the @Timberwolves scoring list."
Edwards is now averaging 27.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Via StatMamba: "Anthony Edwards this season:
27.4 PPG
5.9 RPG
4.6 APG
4.1 3PM
40.5% 3PT
Would join Steph, Klay, & Dame as the only players to average 4+ 3PM on 40%+ 3PT for a season."
With the win over the Jazz, the Timberwolves improved to 40-29 in 69 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Monday night when they remain at home to host the Indiana Pacers.
Via Timberwolves PR: "Wolves longest win streaks in franchise history...
11 -- 00/01
10 -- 03/04
9 -- 01/02
8 -- 24/25"