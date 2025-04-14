Anthony Edwards Made NBA History In Jazz-Timberwolves Game
On Sunday evening, the Minneosta Timberwolves played the Utah Jazz at the Target Center.
They won by a score of 116-105.
Anthony Edwards finished the win with 43 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 15/31 from the field and 7/18 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA on ESPN: "Anthony Edwards DROPPED 7 THREES to become the NBA season three pointer leader on the final day
This is the first time in NBA history where three players finished with 300+ 3PM."
The former UGA star also made NBA history.
Via Real Sports: "Anthony Edwards is the youngest player in NBA history to lead the league in 3PM 🎯"
Edwards finished the regular season with averages of 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Via Dane Moore of Blue Wire: "By making seven 3s today, Anthony Edwards finished the season with 320 made 3s for the season -- one more than Malik Beasley's 319 in Detroit.
Edwards was asked after the game about hitting that 7th 3."
The Timberwolves are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They will now face off against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via Timberwolves PR: "SCHEDULE UPDATE: Game 1 of the First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the L.A. Lakers will be on Saturday, April 19 at 7:30 pm CT on ABC.
The game can be heard on @KFAN1003 , streamed on the @Timberwolves app and the Timberwolves channel on @iHeartRadio."