Anthony Edwards Made NBA History In Lakers-Timberwolves Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Lakers (at home) by a score of 116-113.
With the win, the Timberwolves now have a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.
Anthony Edwards exploded for 43 points, nine rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 12/23 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via Timberwolves PR: "At 23y-265d old, @theantedwards_ becomes the youngest player in @NBA playoff history to reach 100 career three-pointers in the playoffs."
Edwards has established himself as one of the best ten players in the NBA.
He finished his fifth regular season with averages of 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Via @StatMamba: "Anthony Edwards in his playoff career:
28.0 PPG
6.2 RPG
5.5 APG
3.2 3PM
47/40/82%
Already top 25 ALL-TIME in 40-PT playoff games… he’s still only 23 years old…"
The Timberwolves finished the regular season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They are coming off a year where they reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004.
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
Via StatMuse: "40-point playoff games by a Wolf:
5 — Anthony Edwards
2 — Everyone else in franchise history
Ant is only 23 years old."