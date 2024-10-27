Anthony Edwards Made NBA History In Raptors-Timberwolves Game
On Saturday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Toronto Raptors at the Target Center.
Anthony Edwards had 16 points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/12 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in his first 23 minutes of playing time.
The former UGA star also made NBA history.
Via Timberwolves PR: "With his first three-pointer of the night, @theantedwards_ becomes the youngest player to reach 800 career threes in @NBA history (23y-82d) and ties Stephen Curry for fifth-fastest (305 career games) in league history."
Edwards has established himself as one of the best 15 players in the NBA at just 23.
Through the first two games of the season, he is averaging 29.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range.
The Timberwolves are 1-1 in their first two games of the new season.
They most recently defeated the Sacramento Kings by a score of 117-115 (in California).
Edwards finished the victory with 32 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 10/24 from the field and 5/15 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Following the Raptors, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.
Last season, they lost to the Mavs in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.
Edwards is now in his fifth NBA season (all with the Timberwolves).