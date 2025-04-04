Anthony Edwards Made NBA History In Timberwolves-Nets Game
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves played the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.
The Timberwolves won by a score of 105-90.
Anthony Edwards finished the win with 28 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block while shooting 10/15 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
The former UGA star also made NBA history.
Via StatMamba: "Anthony Edwards is the youngest shooting guard in NBA history to have back-to-back seasons with 2,000+ PTS."
At just 23, Edwards has established himself among the best ten players in the NBA.
He is averaging 27.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 74 games.
With the win over the Nets, the Timberwolves improved to 45-32 in 77 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
Via Dane Moore of Blue Wire: "Here's how the standings will look tomorrow morning based on the result of Warriors-Lakers tonight...
(includes MIN and MEM wins tonight)
GSW wins, LAL loses
1. OKC 64-12
2. HOU 50-27
3. DEN 47-30
4. LAL 46-30
5. GSW 45-31
6. MEM 45-32
7. MIN 45-32
8. LAC 44-32
LAL wins, GSW loses
1. OKC 64-12
2. HOU 50-27
3. LAL 47-29
4. DEN 47-30
5. MEM 45-32
6. MIN 45-32
7. LAC 44-32
8. GSW 44-32"
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He has spent all five seasons with the Timberwolves.