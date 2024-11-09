Anthony Edwards Made NBA History In Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Game
On Friday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Portland Trail Blazers at the Target Center.
The Timberwolves won by a score of 127-102 to improve to 6-3 in their first nine games.
Anthony Edwards finished the victory with 37 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field and 9/15 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic: "Most three-pointers through nine games in NBA history:
55 — Stephen Curry, 2018-19
53 — Stephen Curry, 2023-24
50 — Anthony Edwards, 2024-25
46 — Stephen Curry, 2022-23
44 — Stephen Curry, 2015-16
Edwards made 9 tonight without playing the 4th quarter."
Edwards is off to an excellent start to the year with averages of 29.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 48.1% from the three-point range in nine games.
Following the Trail Blazers, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Sunday when they host Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat at the Target Center.
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Georgia.