Anthony Edwards Made NBA History In Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Game

Most three-pointers through nine games in NBA history:



55 — Stephen Curry, 2018-19

53 — Stephen Curry, 2023-24

50 — Anthony Edwards, 2024-25

46 — Stephen Curry, 2022-23

44 — Stephen Curry, 2015-16



Edwards made 9 tonight without playing the 4th quarter.