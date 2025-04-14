Anthony Edwards Makes Bold Comment Before Timberwolves-Lakers Series
On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Utah Jazz by a score of 116-105.
The victory secured them a place in the NBA playoffs as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They will go up against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.
After Sunday's victory, Edwards made a bold comment about the NBA playoffs (h/t Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic).
At the time of his postgame interview, it was unclear who the Timberwolves would play in the first round.
Reporter: "Ant, do you just feel good about any matchup that you get?"
Edwards: "Yeah, I don't give a damn. Whoever. We ready."
Edwards finished Sunday's game with 43 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 15/31 from the field and 7/18 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via The Lead: "Most seasons scoring 1900+ points before 24:
4 - LeBron James
3 - Anthony Edwards
3 - Tracy McGrady
2 - Michael Jordan
2 - Kobe Bryant
2 - Kevin Durant
2 - Carmelo Anthony
2 - Shaquille O’Neal
2 - Oscar Robertson
2 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Could be worse company for Ant."
The Timberwolves were 49-33 and are headed to the postseason for the fourth straight season.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "LeBron will face his 24th different team in the playoffs when the Lakers face the Timberwolves 😳
The only other teams he hasn't faced in the playoffs are the Cavaliers, Lakers, Clippers, Kings, Jazz & Pelicans."