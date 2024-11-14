Anthony Edwards Makes Blunt Statement After Timberwolves-Trail Blazers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost by a score of 106-98 to the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
Anthony Edwards had an extremely tough shooting night, finishing with 24 points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block while shooting 10/25 from the field and 0/9 from the three-point range.
After the game, Edwards made a blunt statement when he spoke to the media (h/t Dane Moore of Blue Wire).
Edwards: "We got the answers. The coach gives us the f**kin answers. We're just not doing it as a team... Every night, we come in here at 35 on the clock, and they tell us what we need to do to win the game, and somehow, we don't do it every night."
The Timberwolves are just 6-6 in their first 12 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Edwards is averaging 27.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 12 games.
The Timberwolves will play their next game on Friday when they visit the Sacramento Kings.
Last season, they made the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004 when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster (20 years ago).
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of UGA.
The two-time NBA All-Star has established himself as the best shooting guard in the league at just 23.