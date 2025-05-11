Anthony Edwards Makes Blunt Statement After Timberwolves-Warriors Game
On Saturday night, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors (at the Chase Center) by a score of 102-97.
They now have a 2-1 lead in the second-round series.
Anthony Edwards finished the win with 36 points, four rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 13/28 from the field and 5/14 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star guard did an excellent job of bouncing back after a slow first half.
Via Underdog NBA: "Wolves stars in Game 3 win:
Julius Randle
24 PTS, 12 AST, 10 REB
First-career playoff triple-double.
Anthony Edwards
36 PTS (28 in 2nd half)
Highest-scoring half by a player in 2025 playoffs."
Following the victory, Edwards made a blunt statement when he spoke to ESPN.
Edwards: "Me personally? I stunk in the first half. It happens. Shots don't fall. Shots not gonna fall sometimes."
The Timberwolves and Warriors will play Game 4 on Monday (also in San Francisco).
If they are able to win, the Timberwolves would then head back to the Target Center for Game with a commanding 3-1 lead.
Via Real Sports: "Anthony Edwards has the 2nd most playoff points by a shooting guard before turning 24 y/o.
Only Kobe Bryant had more."
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at UGA.
He has led the Timberwolves to the NBA playoffs for four straight seasons.