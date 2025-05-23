Anthony Edwards Makes Bold Decision After Timberwolves-Thunder Game
On Thursday night, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 118-103.
They are now in an 0-2 hole in the Western Conference finals.
After the game, Edwards did not speak to reporters.
Via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic: "Anthony Edwards declined to speak to the media tonight after being fined $50K for a rather innocuous F-bomb the other night."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@WildRiceGambino: "He also declined to play at the level needed to beat this team."
@sboeve43: "Don’t blame him- He was amazing tonight - 0 turnovers SMH, 32-9-6, just didn’t shoot it well- SGA begs and whines and gets every call while ant has to be a dog to even have a foul considered"
@PatWalsh728: "Adam Silver would have made Clyde Drexler the face of the league over Jordan if he was commissioner in that era"
@MaryCKenn: "Good for him. Then they can thank the @NBA for missing out on an interview.
Ant should never speak to the media again IMO."
Edwards finished the Game 2 loss with 32 points, nine rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 12/26 from the field and 1/9 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday night at the Target Center (in Minnesota).
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after one season at UGA.
He has spent all five years of his career with the Timberwolves.