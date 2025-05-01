Anthony Edwards Makes Bold LeBron James Statement After Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Wednesday night, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwovles advanced to the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 103-96 to win their first-round series 4-1.
Edwards finished the victory with 15 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals while shooting 5/19 from the field in 43 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Anthony Edwards last three series wins:
— Knocked out Luka and LeBron
— Knocked out Jokic and Murray
— Knocked out KD and Book
23 years old."
After the game, the Timberwolves superstar made a bold statement about LeBron James when he met with the media.
Edwards: "We beat the best player in the world, the best player ever."
James finished the Game 5 loss with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 9/21 from the field in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via @StatMamba: "LeBron James - 2025 Playoffs:
25.4 PPG
9.0 RPG
5.6 APG
2.0 SPG
1.8 BPG
Led the team in REB, STL, & BLK."
As for Edwards, he is now in the middle of another impressive run in the playoffs after leading the Timberwolves to the 2024 Western Conference finals.
They will face off against the Houston Rockets or Golden State Warriors in the second round.
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of UGA.
He has spent all five years in Minnesota.