Anthony Edwards Makes Bold Statement After Minnesota Timberwolves Got Eliminated
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves had their season come to an end when they lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 124-103 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
Anthony Edwards finished the loss with 28 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/18 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the former UGA star met with the media and made a bold statement (via the NBA on TNT).
Reporter: "What's your emotions as the season now comes to an end. About what you accomplished and where it fell short?"
Edwards: "We'll be back next year."
Edwards was one of the best stories of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
The All-Star shooting guard averaged an outstanding 27.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 16 games.
While the Timberwolves were the third seed in the Western Confernece, few people thought they would be one of the last four teams in the NBA standing.
This was the first time the franchise had reached the Western Confernece since the 2004 season when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster.
As for the Mavs, they are now headed to the NBA Finals where they will face off against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics.
Game 1 of the series will be on June 6 in Boston.