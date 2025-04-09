Fastbreak

Anthony Edwards Makes Bold Statement Before Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game

Anthony Edwards spoke about Thursday's matchup.

Ben Stinar

Apr 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Milwaukee Bucks (in Wisconsin) by a score of 110-103.

Anthony Edwards finished the loss with 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/27 from the field and 2/11 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.

Apr 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

After the game, Edwards made an honest statement when he met with the media.

Edwards: "We know we need the next game. The team that we play next is like we're fighting for the playoffs spot. This game over... I'm mad we lost, but I can't do nothing about it... I know we need to win next game. Next game is bigger than this one."

The Timberwolves will visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

They are 1.0 games back of the Grizzlies in the standings.

Via Justin Russo (on Tuesday night): "Updated Western Conference standings after play tonight:

3 - Los Angeles Lakers (48-31)
4 - LA Clippers (47-32)
5 - Golden State Warriors (47-32)
6 - Denver Nuggets (47-32)
7 - Memphis Grizzlies (47-32)
8 - Minnesota Timberwolves (46-33)"

Edwards is in his fifth season (all with the Timberwolves).

He is averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 76 games.

Last season, the All-Star guard led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years.

