Anthony Edwards Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Kings-Timberwolves Game
On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves played the Sacramento Kings (at home).
Despite the Kings being without DeMar DeRozan, the Timberwolves lost by a score of 115-104.
Anthony Edwards finished with 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 9/24 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Edwards was very honest when he met with the media.
Edwards (via @SneakerReporter): "We thought defense was our identity and it's not looking like it at all. Our identity right now, me and Mike was talking about it, we soft as hell as a team. Internally. Not to the other team, but like internally, like we soft... It's just like we playing with a bunch of little kids. Everybody. The whole team. We just can't talk to each other. We gotta figure it out, man, because we can't go down this road."
Edwards has always been very genuine when he meets with reporters.
That said, those comments were extremely eye-opening.
Via The Athletic: "Anthony Edwards sounded off on the Timberwolves' struggles after a loss tonight moved Minnesota to 8-10.
Edwards said everyone on the team has their own agendas, has issues communicating and isn't listening to the coaches."
The Timberwolves are the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They are also in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
Following Sacramento, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Friday when they host the LA Clippers at the Target Center.