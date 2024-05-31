Anthony Edwards Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Minnesota Timberwolves Got Eliminated
On Thursday evening, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves had their season come to an end.
They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals by a score of 124-103.
After the game, All-Star guard Anthony Edwards met with the media and made a brutally honest statement (h/t Sportsnet).
Edwards: "We never clicked all together as a team in this series. Not even one game."
The Timberwolves had been coming off a tough seven-game series with the Denver Nuggets.
They then fell into an 0-3 hole against the Dallas Mavericks and looked different from the team they were in the first two rounds against the Suns and Nuggets.
Edwards finished the loss on Thursday with 28 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/18 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
He averaged 27.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in the 2024 playoffs (16 games).
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and is already considered (by many) as the best shooting guard in the league.
He has led the Timberwolves to the NBA playoffs in each of the previous three seasons and this was their first time in the Western Conference finals since the 2004 season.
The Mavs will now play the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals with Game 1 on June 6 in Massachusetts.