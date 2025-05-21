Anthony Edwards Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Timberwolves-Thunder Game
On Tuesday evening, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves lost Game 1 of the Western Conference finals to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 114-88.
After the tough loss, Edwards made an honest statement about how many shots he took (13).
Edwards: "I definitely gotta shoot more. I only took 13 f**king shots."
The All-Star guard finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via ClutchPoints: "Anthony Edwards in the 4th quarter of the Timberwolves' Game 1 loss against the Thunder:
0 points
0-of-1 FG
2 turnovers
6 minutes
-11"
The Timberwolves are in the Western Conference finals for the second straight season.
They defeated the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.
Via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic: "Very similar to Game 1 vs Golden State. Wolves just not ready for the ramp up in intensity that OKC brought in the 2nd half. Always thought Game 2 was more gettable, but they have to flush this in a hurry because the 2nd half was a disaster."
The Timberwolves were led by Julius Randle, who finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 9/13 from the field and 5/6 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday night (in Oklahoma City).