Anthony Edwards Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Timberwolves-Thunder Game
On Wednesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals) by a score of 124-94.
With the loss, they have now been eliminated in the Western Conference finals in back-to-back seasons.
After the game, All-Star guard Anthony Edwards made a brutally honest statement when he met with the media.
Edwards: "We lost. I can't think about how close I might have gotten. We lost. That's all that matters. They was the better team. They came out and beat us, punched us in the face... We lost the game, we lost the series."
Edwards finished the loss with just 19 points, six rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 7/18 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range.
Via @PurpleForTheWin: "Ant is only 23 and he's taken his team to back-to-back Western Conference Finals.
Jordan was 27 when he won his first title and only after losing back-to-back to the Pistons in the ECF.
Things take time. Anthony Edwards is still the franchise and still that dude.
Let TSJ and Dillingham develop and get a big who doesn't have oven mitts for hands... And we're in business.
Keep Hope Alive."
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at UGA.
He has helped the Timberwolves completely turn around the trajectory of their franchise.
They have made the NBA playoffs in four of his first five years.