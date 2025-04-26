Anthony Edwards Makes Clear LeBron James Statement After Lakers-Timberwolves Game
On Friday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Lakers (at home) by a score of 116-104.
They now have a 2-1 lead in the series.
Despite the loss, Lakers star LeBron James went off for 38 points, ten rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 13/21 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Via @StatMamba: "Most playoff games with 35+ PTS on 70%+ TS:
23 — LeBron James
15 — Kevin Durant
11 — James Harden"
After the game, Anthony Edwards spoke about James when he met with the media.
Edwards: "He was incredible. He did everything in his power to try to will them to a win. He was shooting for Yucatan... He was shooting it crazy, for sure... It was fun to watch him, be competing against him today, for sure."
James had only scored 40 points combined in the first two games (before his Game 3 explosion).
Via The Lead: "Most points in a playoff game by a player older than 36:
40 - LeBron James (38 years, 143 days)
38 - LeBron James (Tonight)
36 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38 years, 52 days)"
As for Edwards, he finished the win with 29 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block while shooting 12/26 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
The Timberwolves lead the series 2-1 with Game 4 on Sunday.