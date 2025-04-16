Anthony Edwards Makes Feelings Clear About LeBron James Before Timberwolves-Lakers
On Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers (in California) for Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series.
Before the game, Anthony Edwards met with the media.
He made his feelings about Lakers star LeBron James very clear (h/t Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage).
Edwards: "It means a lot to be matched up against him. Probably goes down as the greatest player to ever play basketball. Trying to put him out of the playoffs under my belt is going to be a tough one, but It's gonna be a fun road."
Edwards has gone up against James and the Lakers 13 times.
James has the 9-4 advantage in those matchups.
They were also teammates on Team USA (at the 2024 Olympics in Paris) over the summer.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "A glimpse of Lakers practice. LeBron James is wearing a sleeve on his left leg. He exited his last game of the regular season last week because of discomfort in his left hip and groin."
The Timberwolves are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
Edwards has led the franchise to the NBA playoffs for four straight years.
Last year, they reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season (when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster).
As for the Lakers, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They are coming off a season where they lost in the first round.