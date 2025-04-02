Fastbreak

Anthony Edwards Makes Feelings Clear About Nikola Jokic After Timberwolves-Nuggets Game

Anthony Edwards spoke about Nikola Jokic.

Ben Stinar

Oct 24, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) is interviewed by media after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
On Tuesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets (in Colorado) by a score of 140-139.

While they were able to pull out the win in double-overtime, the Timberwolves still allowed Nikola Jokic to have the highest scoring triple-double in NBA history.

Via StatMamba: "Nikola Jokic tonight:

61 PTS
10 REB
10 AST

The highest scoring triple-double in NBA history."

After the game, Anthony Edwards spoke about Jokic.

Edwards (h/t Dane Moore of Blue Wire): "That might have been the best game of my life. That I've been a part of. Nikola Jokic... He might be the best basketball I've ever seen close up... He's incredible... The MVP race is tough, man. He had 60."

Edwards also had a strong night with 34 points, ten rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 12/25 from the field and 5/15 from the three-point range in 50 minutes of playing time.

