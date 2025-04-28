Anthony Edwards Makes Honest LeBron James Statement After Lakers-Timberwolves Game
On Sunday afternoon, Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-113 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
Edwards exploded for 43 points, nine rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 12/23 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Anthony Edwards this postseason:
29.8 PPG
7.8 RPG
5.8 APG
4.0 3PM
45/43/83%
Leading the Wolves in PTS, REB, & AST."
During the game, Edwards and LeBron James were seen getting physical with one another.
After the victory, Edwards was asked about James.
Edwards (h/t NBA TV): "He a lot a stronger than me, but just letting him know that we're gonna be here all night and Imma be a pest to him. Whenever I get on him, I'm gonna try and get under his skin... We played together at USA. He was like a big brother to me... Just trying to be a pest to him out there."
The Timberwolves have a 3-1 lead in the series, so they can eliminate the Lakers with a win on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
Via Shane Young: "Players in NBA playoff history to do what Anthony Edwards just did, with at least 43 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists on 70% TS:
LeBron James (2x)
Kevin Durant (2x)
Michael Jordan
Patrick Ewing
Charles Barkley
Donovan Mitchell
Jamal Murray
Oscar Robertson
Neil Johnston"
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He is in his fifth season (all with Minnesota).
As for James, he finished the loss with 27 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 5/9 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.