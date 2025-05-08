Anthony Edwards Makes Honest Statement After Warriors-Timberwolves Game
On Tuesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Golden State Warriors at the Target Center for Game 1.
Despite the Warriors being without Steph Curry for most of the game, the Timberwolves lost by a score of 99-88.
Via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic: "Wolves are gonna lose Game 1 amid a rash of missed 3s and blown defensive coverages. Even a B- game would've won it. With Steph ailing, they're still in OK shape, but this was a massively disappointing game."
Anthony Edwards finished with 23 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block while shooting 9/22 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
After the loss, the All-Star guard made a blunt statement when he was asked about his slow start to the game.
Edwards: "I got everywhere I wanted to get. I just couldn't finish. I got everything I was looking for in the first half. i just couldn't finish... I feel like I played great defense. I just couldn't do nothing on offense."
Edwards was shockingly cold to start the game.
Via Real Sports: "Anthony Edwards at halftime:
1 PT
0/8 FG
0/3 3PT"
The Timberwolves are the sixth seed after going 49-33 during the regular season.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Game 2 against the Warriors will be on Thursday night (also at the Target Center in Minnesota).
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He is in his fifth season (all with the Timberwolves).