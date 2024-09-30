Anthony Edwards Makes Honest Statement On Karl-Anthony Towns Trade
Anthony Edwards spent his first four seasons in the NBA as a teammate of Karl-Anthony Towns on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The star duo helped lead the Timberwolves to the NBA playoffs for three straight seasons, and they had been coming off a year where they reached the Western Conference finals.
On Friday evening, Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that the Timberwolves are trading Towns to the New York Knicks.
On Monday, Edwards was asked about Towns being traded (h/t Jeff Wald of FOX 9).
Edwards: "I think everybody knows KAT is my brother, so that definitely hurt. It's a business, so I just gotta roll with it."
Towns had been coming off another strong season where he averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.
The Timberwolves were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
Based on the team's success (and chemistry), the move came as a massive surprise.
As for Edwards, he is on his way to becoming one of the best five players in the NBA.
In fact, some fans may already have him ranked in that category.
He finished last season with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range.
The Timberwolves will play their first game on October 22 against the Los Angeles Lakers (in California).