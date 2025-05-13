Fastbreak

Anthony Edwards Makes Honest Steph Curry Statement After Timberwolves-Warriors Game

Anthony Edwards spoke about Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

Ben Stinar

Mar 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hug after the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
On Monday night, Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 117-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

With the win, the Timberwolves now have a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Edwards finished with 30 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 11/21 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.

During the game, he was seen exchanging words with Warriors star Steph Curry.

Via Evan Giddings of 95.7 The Game: "Now a little early chirping between Ant & Curry after Edwards’ early three."

After the game, Edwards spoke about his Team USA teammate.

Edwards (via NBA TV): "I wish he could be out there to play against him... I was like, I ain't gonna ever stop shooting em'; I learned that from you this summer... He's the greatest shooter of all time. I would definitely love to compete against him... He got hurt, and I hope he gets better."

Curry has missed each of the previous three games with a hamstring injury.

It's unclear if he will be able to return during the series.

Via The Golden State Warriors (on May 7): "Stephen Curry, who exited last night’s game against the Timberwolves with 8:19 remaining in the second quarter with a strained left hamstring, underwent an MRI this morning.

The MRI confirmed the injury as a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Curry will be re-evaluated in one week."

Game 5 will be on Wednesday night in Minnesota.

