Anthony Edwards Makes Luka Doncic Admission After Timberwolves-Nuggets Game

Anthony Edwards spoke about Luka Doncic after Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) speaks to Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the fourth quarter during game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) speaks to Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the fourth quarter during game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 115-95 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

Edwards finished with 29 points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 10/22 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

Via Real Sports: "Anthony Edwards this season:

• 1st in 3PM
• 2nd in PTS"

After the game, Edwards spoke about Los Angeles Lakers superstar (h/t Dane Moore of Blue Wire).

Edwards: "I watch a lot of Luka. Seeing how he attack the double-team. Even though we play at different paces, just seeing his strategy to beat the double-team. I think that helps me a lot."

Considering Edwards and Doncic are two of the best young superstars in the Western Conference, it's no surprise that the quote got a lot of attention on social media.

@mulaneysvoice: "I said this throughout the playoffs last year. The difference between the way he handled double teams and Luka was night and day! He watched the right film"

@isaacsharrison: "ANT and Luka would be an insane duo"

@AuSaiz: "It's funny he said that because he has become my second favorite player behind luka doncic over the last two months. I knew I was familiar with that game lol"

Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Edwards is averaging 27.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 64 games.

He is in his fifth season (all with Minnesota).

