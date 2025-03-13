Anthony Edwards Makes Luka Doncic Admission After Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday evening, Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 115-95 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
Edwards finished with 29 points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 10/22 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Anthony Edwards this season:
• 1st in 3PM
• 2nd in PTS"
After the game, Edwards spoke about Los Angeles Lakers superstar (h/t Dane Moore of Blue Wire).
Edwards: "I watch a lot of Luka. Seeing how he attack the double-team. Even though we play at different paces, just seeing his strategy to beat the double-team. I think that helps me a lot."
Considering Edwards and Doncic are two of the best young superstars in the Western Conference, it's no surprise that the quote got a lot of attention on social media.
@mulaneysvoice: "I said this throughout the playoffs last year. The difference between the way he handled double teams and Luka was night and day! He watched the right film"
@isaacsharrison: "ANT and Luka would be an insane duo"
@AuSaiz: "It's funny he said that because he has become my second favorite player behind luka doncic over the last two months. I knew I was familiar with that game lol"
Edwards is averaging 27.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 64 games.
He is in his fifth season (all with Minnesota).