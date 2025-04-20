Anthony Edwards Makes Very Honest Comment After Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Saturday evening, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off a big upset win over the Los Angeles Lakers (117-95).
Edwards finished the victory with 22 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 8/22 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the All-Star guard made a very honest comment (h/t Canis Hoopus).
Edwards: "They still got the Lakers. Lakers are supposed to win. That's just how it's supposed to go. We not supposed to be here. We just gon compete to the best of our ability."
Many fans commented on the quote that went viral on social media.
@TheOneFortyPlus: "Said the right things. Didn't fall for the bait 🪤"
@gobjobvt: "I don't think any Minnesota team has ever had a killer like this, KG loved to talk, but Ant genuinely believes his words and lives to prove people wrong. He is seriously influenced by hate😭😭😭"
@jimothy_terry: "Media always gonna put lakers above the small market team"
@MarfNamilos: "He a humble guy. He’s really a good player so it’s actually a good match up."
The Timberwolves have made the NBA playoffs for four straight years.
They finished the regular season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
Via Charlie Walton of Canis Hoopus: "Wolves have compiled countless memories over the last two seasons that will live on in the franchise's fabric for a long, long time.
You can add tonight's game to the list...
• 4/20/24: Ant's buckets vs. KD in Game 1
• 4/28/24: Wolves sweep Suns
• 5/6/24: Wolves take 1st two in Denver
• 5/19/24: Wolves comeback to win Game 7; KAT plays the biggest game of his life after long being criticized for his composure.
• 4/19/25: Wolves take Game 1 against LeBron and Luka in LA."
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday.