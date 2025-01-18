Anthony Edwards' Move On Jalen Brunson Went Viral In Timberwolves-Knicks Game
On Friday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
During the first half, Anthony Edwards had an impressive move on Jalen Brunson that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Antman come on now that 3 is FILTHY 😈"
Edwards had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists while shooting 6/14 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in his first 21 minutes of playing time.
The All-Star guard came into play with averages of 25.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 40 games.
Via StatMuse: "Ant this month:
30.3 PPG
6.0 RPG
5.1 APG
45.2 3P%
Top two in points and threes."
The Timberwolves have had an up-and-down season.
They are currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-19 record in 40 games.
Via Alan Horton: "After the buzzer sounded for halftime, Anthony Edwards -- out of frustration -- bounced the ball off the floor & it rebounded high into the air before he then caught it.
He was T'd up by umpire Jenna Schroeder. Knicks will shoot a free throw to begin the 3rd."
As for Brunson, he had 16 points, one rebound, three assists and two steals while shooting 6/16 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in his first 21 minutes of playing time.