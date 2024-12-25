Anthony Edwards' Move On Kyrie Irving Went Viral In Timberwolves-Mavs Game
UPDATE: The Timberwolves won by a score of 105-99.
On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Mavs in Dallas.
During the second half, All-Star guard Anthony Edwards had a fantastic move on Kyrie Irving before drilling a three-pointer.
Via The NBA: "THIS ANT MOVE.😮💨"
Edwards had 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in his first 31 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to the highlight.
@MarekaMalili: "Come on Man"
@TheNBACup: "Anthony Edwards sauced up Kyrie Irving👀 "
@JoJo_Slxme: "ANTHONY EDWARDS JUST CROSSED UP KYRIE IRVING BADDD"
@playoffcity: "Anthony Edwards just COOKED Kyrie 😭😭😭 "
Edwards is averaging 25.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Many believe he one day has a chance to become the face of the NBA.
Last season, Edwards led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals (where they lost to Irving and the Mavs in five games).
The Timberwolves have been up-and-down to start the 2024-25 season.
They are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-14 record in 28 games.
Over the last ten games, the Timberwovles have won six (but they are in the middle of a three-game losing skid).
Following their showdown with the Mavs, they will remain on the road to visit the Houston Rockets on Friday in Texas.
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft (out of Georgia).