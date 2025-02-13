Anthony Edwards' Official Injury Status For Thunder-Timberwolves Game
On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Target Center.
For the game, the Timberwolves could be without their best player, as Anthony Edwards is on the injury report.
The All-Star guard is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range in 53 games.
Via Timberwolves PR: "QUESTIONABLE
Conley - Right Index Finger Sprain
Edwards - Right Hip Soreness
Gobert - Low Back Spasms
OUT
DiVincenzo - Left Great Toe Sprain
J. Edwards - Two-Way
Randle - Right Groin Strain"
The Timberwolves are coming off a 103-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Edwards finished the loss with 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 10/33 from the field and 4/17 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 30-25 record in 55 games.
They are 6-4 over their last ten (but have lost two straight).
Following the Thunder, the Timberwovles will play their next game on February 21 when they visit the Houston Rockets in Texas.
Edwards is in his fifth season (all with the Timberwolves).
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 44-9 record in 53 games.
They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak (and are 8-2 over their last ten).