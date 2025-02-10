Anthony Edwards' Official Injury Status For Timberwolves-Cavs Game
On Monday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For the game, they could remain without their best player, as Anthony Edwards is on the injury report.
Edwards also missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Timberwolves PR: "QUESTIONABLE
Conley - Right Index Finger Sprain
Edwards - Right Hip Soreness
OUT
DiVincenzo - Left Great Toe Sprain
J. Edwards - Two-Way
Randle - Right Groin Strain"
Edwards is having another strong season with averages of 27.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range in 51 games.
Via StatMuse on February 7: "Anthony Edwards since January 1:
31.4 PPG
6.0 RPG
5.5 APG
43.0 3P%
Leading the league in points and threes in that stretch."
The Timberwolves come into play as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-23 record in 53 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a three-game winning streak).
Following the Cavs, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Wednesday when they return home to host the Milwaukee Bucks.
As for the Cavs, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-10 record in 52 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and won two straight).