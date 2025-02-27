Anthony Edwards' Official Injury Status For Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be in California to play the Los Angeles Lakers.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Anthony Edwards is on the injury report.
The former UGA star is averaging 27.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Via Timberwolves PR: "QUESTIONABLE
DiVincenzo - Left Great Toe Sprain
Edwards - Right Calf Soreness
OUT
Gobert - Low Back Injury Maintenance
Randle - Right Groin Strain"
The Timberwolves are coming off a 131-128 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Edwards had 17 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 5/15 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA Fantasy: "🗣 THE 3️⃣PM RACE IS 🔥
1. Anthony Edwards - 236 2. Malik Beasley - 235 3. Stephen Curry - 210 4. Jayson Tatum - 201 5. Tyler Herro - 200"
Following the Lakers, the Timberwolves will visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Friday.
On the road, they have gone 16-13 in 29 games played away from the Target Center.
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.
He is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Timberwolves).
Last season, he led the franchise to the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years.