Anthony Edwards' Official Injury Status For Timberwolves-Rockets Game
On Friday night, the Minnesota Timberwovles will be in Texas to play the Houston Rockets.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Anthony Edwards is on the injury report.
The All-Star guard is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 54 games.
Via Timberwolves PR: "QUESTIONABLE
Conley - R Index Finger Sprain
Edwards - R Hip Soreness
Gobert - Low Back Spasms
OUT
DiVincenzo - L Great Toe Sprain
J. Edwards - Two-Way
Newton - Two-Way
Randle - R Groin Strain"
The Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 31-25 record in 56 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Timberwolves beat the OKC Thunder (at home) by a score of 116-101.
Edwards finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals while shooting 5/18 from the field and 3/12 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
As for the Rockets, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-21 record in 55 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors (at home) by a score of 105-98.
Earlier this month, the Timberwolves beat the Rockets by a score of 127-114 (at home).
Edwards led the way with 41 points.