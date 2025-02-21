Fastbreak

Anthony Edwards' Official Injury Status For Timberwolves-Rockets Game

Anthony Edwards is on the injury report for Thursday's game.

Jan 20, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Minnesota Timberwovles will be in Texas to play the Houston Rockets.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Anthony Edwards is on the injury report.

The All-Star guard is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 54 games.

Via Timberwolves PR: "QUESTIONABLE
Conley - R Index Finger Sprain
Edwards - R Hip Soreness
Gobert - Low Back Spasms

OUT
DiVincenzo - L Great Toe Sprain
J. Edwards - Two-Way
Newton - Two-Way
Randle - R Groin Strain"

The Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 31-25 record in 56 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.

Most recently, the Timberwolves beat the OKC Thunder (at home) by a score of 116-101.

Edwards finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals while shooting 5/18 from the field and 3/12 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

As for the Rockets, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-21 record in 55 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.

Most recently, the Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors (at home) by a score of 105-98.

Feb 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates after hitting his 1,000th career three-point basket during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Target Center. Edwards broke the record for the youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 career three-point baskets. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Earlier this month, the Timberwolves beat the Rockets by a score of 127-114 (at home).

Edwards led the way with 41 points.

