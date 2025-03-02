Anthony Edwards' Official Injury Status For Timberwolves-Suns Game
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Arizona to play the Phoenix Suns.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Anthnoy Edwards is on the injury report.
The All-Star guard also missed the team's last game due to suspension, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Anthony Edwards (calf) questionable for Sunday."
Edwards is having another excellent season with averages of 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Timberwolves come into the night as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-29 record in 61 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten (and lost two straight).
Following the Suns, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Tuesday when they host Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Edwards is in his fifth season (all with the Timberwolves).
Last season, the Timberwovles swept the Suns in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
They also reached the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years.
As for the Suns, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 28-32 record in 60 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Following the Timberwolves, the Suns will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host James Harden and the LA Clippers in Arizona.