Anthony Edwards' Official Status For Kings-Timberwolves Game
On Monday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Sacramento Kings at the Target Center.
For the game, Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable on the injury report.
He missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic: "Listed as questionable with an illness that kept him out of the Wizards game, Anthony Edwards is at morning shootaround. Pencil him in for tonight"
Edwards is averaging 26.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 48 games.
The 23-year-old was recently named to his third NBA All-Star Game.
He is in his fifth season (all with the Timberwolves).
Last year, Edwards led the Timberwolvecs to the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years.
The Timberwovles come into play as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 27-22 record in 49 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Kings, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Sacramento Kings.
At home, they are 12-11 in 23 games.
On the other side, the Kings are the 10th seed in the Western Conference 24-24 record in 48 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing steak (and 5-5 over their last ten).
Following the Timberwolves, the Kings will play their next game on Wednesday when they return home to host the Orlando Magic in Sacramento.