Anthony Edwards' Official Status For Nuggets-Timberwolves Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Denver Nuggets at the Target Center.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Anthony Edwards is on the injury report.
The All-Star guard is averaging 26.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 42.6% from the three-point range in 44 games.
Via Wolves Lead on Friday: "Anthony Edwards is listed as QUESTIONABLE (illness) for tomorrow against Denver
Knowing Edwards he’ll still likely play, but something to watch out for going into tomorrow — early game at 2PM"
The Timberwolves are coming off a 115-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Edwards finished the victory with 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists while shooting 6/19 from the field and 2/7 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
The Timberwolves come into the day as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-21 record in 44 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Nuggets, they will play their next game on Monday night when they host the Atlanta Hawks.
At home, the Timberwolves are 10-10 in 20 games.
As for the Nuggets, they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-16 record in 44 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and 8-2 over their last ten).
Following the Timberwolves, the Nuggets will visit Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls on Monday night at the United Center.