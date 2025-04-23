Fastbreak

Anthony Edwards' Poster Dunk Amazes NBA World In Timberwolves-Lakers Game

Anthony Edwards had a huge dunk during Tuesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after scoring a basket during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Feb 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after scoring a basket during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Los Angeles Lakers (in California) for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

During the game, All-Star guard Anthony Edwards had a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "WITH TWO HANDS!!

STOP IT, ANT"

Many people reacted to the poster dunk on social media.

Dave McMenamin: "The arena is still buzzing from that Anthony Edwards dunk on Jaxson Hayes. Sweet sassy molassy."

Hoop Central: "ANTHONY EDWARDS POSTER MY GOODNESS. 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Brett Siegel: "There are poster dunks, and there is what Anthony Edwards can do.

Wow."

SportsCenter: "ANTHONY EDWARDS ALL OVER JAXSON HAYES 😱"

Charlie Walton: "Anthony Edwards, my goodness."

Edwards had 19 points and three rebounds while shooting 8/15 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in his first 23 minutes of playing time.

Via Taylor Rooks: "Anthony Edwards + Luka Doncic were having a fun moment. Ant came over and told Luka the Lakers had all the good balls. Luka gave him his."

The Timberwolves won Game 1 (also in Los Angeles) by a score of 117-95.

Edwards finished the win with 22 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 8/22 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

Game 3 of the series will be on Friday night in Minnesota.

Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) reach for a loose ball in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Edwards is coming off a season where he led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals.

