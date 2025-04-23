Anthony Edwards' Poster Dunk Amazes NBA World In Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Los Angeles Lakers (in California) for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
During the game, All-Star guard Anthony Edwards had a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "WITH TWO HANDS!!
STOP IT, ANT"
Many people reacted to the poster dunk on social media.
Dave McMenamin: "The arena is still buzzing from that Anthony Edwards dunk on Jaxson Hayes. Sweet sassy molassy."
Hoop Central: "ANTHONY EDWARDS POSTER MY GOODNESS. 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Brett Siegel: "There are poster dunks, and there is what Anthony Edwards can do.
Wow."
SportsCenter: "ANTHONY EDWARDS ALL OVER JAXSON HAYES 😱"
Charlie Walton: "Anthony Edwards, my goodness."
Edwards had 19 points and three rebounds while shooting 8/15 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in his first 23 minutes of playing time.
Via Taylor Rooks: "Anthony Edwards + Luka Doncic were having a fun moment. Ant came over and told Luka the Lakers had all the good balls. Luka gave him his."
The Timberwolves won Game 1 (also in Los Angeles) by a score of 117-95.
Edwards finished the win with 22 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 8/22 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday night in Minnesota.
Edwards is coming off a season where he led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals.