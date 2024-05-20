Anthony Edwards' Quote About Kyrie Irving Went Viral Before Mavs-Timberwolves Series
On Sunday evening, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Denver Nuggets by a score of 98-90 to advance to their first Western Conference Finals since the 2004 season.
The Timberwolves will now face off against Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.
After the big win, Edwards spoke to the NBA on TNT and was asked about the upcoming matchup.
Edwards: "It's going to be fun, man. My matchup is going to be Kyrie, so that's going to be fun. We're going to see what I can do vs. him."
Edwards has been argubaly the biggest star during the 2024 NBA playoffs.
He is averaging 28.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in his first 11 games of the postseason.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference and are in the NBA playoffs for the third straight season.
However, they had lost in the first round in 2022 and 2023.
Before beating the Nuggets, the Timberwolves swept Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.
As for the Mavs, they are the fifth seed and they defeated the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Game 1 of the series will be on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.