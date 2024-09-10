Anthony Edwards Sends Instagram Message To Kevin Durant
Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant have spent a lot of time around each other over the last four months.
First, Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
The two superstars were then teammates on Team USA and helped them win the Gold medal at the Olympics in Paris.
On Tuesday, Edwards made a post to his Instagram story with a two-emoji message for Durant.
Edwards wrote: "🕺🕺 @easmoneysniper"
Edwards had been responding to a fan saying his favorite moment of the season was when he crossed up Durant.
Edwards has been very open about Durant being his favorite player of all time.
Therefore, all of the time spent around the NBA legend is likely a huge boost to his own personal development as a player.
The All-Star guard made a hilarious statement (last month) about beating Durant in the playoffs (h/t Aliyah Funschelle).
Jalen Rose: "What was it like playing against KD in the playoffs and winning?"
Edwards: "I'm not gonna lie. I felt bad a little bit. Only because he's my favorite player of all time. I didn't want to send him home like that. It happened man. I felt bad. I felt bad."
After beating the Suns, the Timberwolves also defeated the defending 2023 NBA Champion Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the second round.
They made the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004 (before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in six games).