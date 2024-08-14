Anthony Edwards Sends Message To NFL Legend Tom Brady
Team USA Basketball is coming off an impressive run at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
They went a perfect 6-0 to win their fifth straight Gold medal.
Recently, the NFL posted a video of Tom Brady picking a football team he would make up from the Team USA roster.
Via ClutchPoints: "Tom Brady's football lineup from this year's Olympic team is perfect 🏈
QB - Jayson Tatum TE - Joel Embiid & Anthony Davis RB - Anthony Edwards WR - LeBron James & Devin Booker"
Following the release of the clip, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards sent an Instagram message to Brady.
Edwards wrote: "@tombrady imma WR Sac need you at QB1"
Edwards was the youngest player on Team USA and won his first career Gold medal.
The 23-year-old finished the closeout victory over France with eight points, one rebound and one steal while shooting 3/7 from the field in just nine minutes of playing time.
He is entering his fifth season in the NBA and is arguably the best shooting guard in the league.
The two-time NBA All-Star finished last year with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
As for Brady, he is widely seen as the best football player of all time.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion played 23 seasons for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Bucs.
He retired after the 2023 season.