Anthony Edwards Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Warriors-Timberwolves Series
Earlier this week, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 121-110 (in Game 5) to advance to the Western Conference finals.
Anthony Edwards finished the close out victory with 22 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 8/15 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA.com/Stats: "Anthony Edwards becomes the 2nd youngest player to lead his team in playoff scoring and make the Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons (KD in 2011 & 2012)."
After the series ended, Edwards made a post to Instagram that had over 500,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "Ain done nun c’mon"
Many fans commented on his post.
@aceeebeencoolin_: "Ant man to the finals button>>>>>>"
@createdbyjace_: "Take us wolves fans to the promise land"
@nolan.hulm15: "Bring it home to Minny 💍"
@rebelpbelieve: "Love you Ant you’re my fav after Steph. I still think we would have smoked you if he was healthy, but now that you beat us go and win it all!
@marcuz___88: "Congrats but u already know if curry healthy u youngsters was BBQ CHICKEN 🍗 💯"
Edwards is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Timberwolves).
He has led the franchise to the playoffs in each of the previous four years.
The Timberwolves will now face off against either the Denver Nuggets or Oklahoma City Thunder.
That series is tied up at 3-3 with Game 7 on Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City.