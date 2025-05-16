Fastbreak

Anthony Edwards Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Warriors-Timberwolves Series

Anthony Edwards sent out a post to Instagram.

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) stands on the court during action against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Earlier this week, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 121-110 (in Game 5) to advance to the Western Conference finals.

Anthony Edwards finished the close out victory with 22 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 8/15 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.

Via NBA.com/Stats: "Anthony Edwards becomes the 2nd youngest player to lead his team in playoff scoring and make the Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons (KD in 2011 & 2012)."

After the series ended, Edwards made a post to Instagram that had over 500,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: "Ain done nun c’mon"

Many fans commented on his post.

@aceeebeencoolin_: "Ant man to the finals button>>>>>>"

@createdbyjace_: "Take us wolves fans to the promise land"

@nolan.hulm15: "Bring it home to Minny 💍"

@rebelpbelieve: "Love you Ant you’re my fav after Steph. I still think we would have smoked you if he was healthy, but now that you beat us go and win it all!

@marcuz___88: "Congrats but u already know if curry healthy u youngsters was BBQ CHICKEN 🍗 💯"

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Edwards is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Timberwolves).

He has led the franchise to the playoffs in each of the previous four years.

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball past Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves will now face off against either the Denver Nuggets or Oklahoma City Thunder.

That series is tied up at 3-3 with Game 7 on Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City.

