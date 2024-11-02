Anthony Edwards' Shot Over Russell Westbrook Went Viral In Nuggets-Timberwolves Game
On Friday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Denver Nuggets at the Target Center.
The Timberwolves won by a score of 119-116 to improve to 3-2 in their first five games.
Anthony Edwards led the way with 29 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/23 from the field and 7/14 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
During the game, Edwards hit a tough shot over Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook that got a lot of views on social media (h/t ESPN's SportsCenter).
Via SportsCenter: "This Ant stepback over Russ 😮💨"
Many NBA fans reacted in the comments.
@_elistephens_: "Bro did the undertaker eyes"
@poeticjustiss: "No that picture of Ant is diabolical lol"
@sl1m3sh1t: "don’t think ppl understand this man shooting 42% from 3 on like 13 attempts lol that’s insane that’s curry like"
NBA Shooting Coach ( Chris Matthews): "Great pace"
Edwards is now averaging 29.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range in five games.
Following Denver, the Timberwolves will resume action on Saturday evening when they visit the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.
Via StatMamba: "Anthony Edwards & Julius Randle are the first duo in Timberwolves history to start a season each averaging:
20+ PPG
40%+ 3PT"
As for the Nuggets, they dropped to 2-3 in their first five games.
On Saturday night, they will return to action when they host the Utah Jazz in Denver, Colorado.