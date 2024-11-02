Fastbreak

Anthony Edwards' Shot Over Russell Westbrook Went Viral In Nuggets-Timberwolves Game

Anthony Edwards made a tough shot over Russell Westbrook.

Oct 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Denver Nuggets at the Target Center.

The Timberwolves won by a score of 119-116 to improve to 3-2 in their first five games.

Anthony Edwards led the way with 29 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/23 from the field and 7/14 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

During the game, Edwards hit a tough shot over Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook that got a lot of views on social media (h/t ESPN's SportsCenter).

Via SportsCenter: "This Ant stepback over Russ 😮‍💨"

Many NBA fans reacted in the comments.

@_elistephens_: "Bro did the undertaker eyes"

@poeticjustiss: "No that picture of Ant is diabolical lol"

@sl1m3sh1t: "don’t think ppl understand this man shooting 42% from 3 on like 13 attempts lol that’s insane that’s curry like"

NBA Shooting Coach ( Chris Matthews): "Great pace"

Anthony Edwards
Nov 1, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates after scoring to put the Minnesota Timberwolves up with 16 seconds left in the game against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Edwards is now averaging 29.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range in five games.

Following Denver, the Timberwolves will resume action on Saturday evening when they visit the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

Via StatMamba: "Anthony Edwards & Julius Randle are the first duo in Timberwolves history to start a season each averaging:

20+ PPG
40%+ 3PT"

As for the Nuggets, they dropped to 2-3 in their first five games.

On Saturday night, they will return to action when they host the Utah Jazz in Denver, Colorado.

