Anthony Edwards' Shot Over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Went Viral In Thunder-Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards made a tough shot during Game 3.

Ben Stinar

May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals (at home).

During the game, Anthony Edwards made an incredible shot over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "ANT WITH THE TOUGH REVERSE LAYUP

Thunder/Wolves 3Q is now LIVE on ABC!"

Edwards had 30 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 12/17 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.

Via Charlie Walton of Canis Hoopus: "If Anthony Edwards’ night is done, what a night it was:

• 30 points
• 9 rebounds
• 6 assists
• 12-17 (70.6%) FG
• 7-9 (77.8%) 2P
• 5-8 (62.5%) 3P
• +36 in 30 minutes over 3 quarters

All of that with two free throw attempts."

The Timberwolves had come into the night down 0-2 in the series.

They dropped each of the first two games (in Oklahoma City).

In Game 2, Edwards made Timberwolves history.

Via Courtside Buzz: "BREAKING: Anthony Edwards has passed Kevin Garnett for the most points scored (1,051) in Minnesota Timberwolves playoff history!

1. Edwards - 1,051 points - 39 games
2. Garnett - 1,049 points - 47 games

Ant is only 23 years old"

NBA
May 24, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dunks the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half in game three of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Game 4 of the series will be on Monday night (also at the Target Center).

