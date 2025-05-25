Anthony Edwards' Shot Over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Went Viral In Thunder-Timberwolves
On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals (at home).
During the game, Anthony Edwards made an incredible shot over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "ANT WITH THE TOUGH REVERSE LAYUP
Thunder/Wolves 3Q is now LIVE on ABC!"
Edwards had 30 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 12/17 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Via Charlie Walton of Canis Hoopus: "If Anthony Edwards’ night is done, what a night it was:
• 30 points
• 9 rebounds
• 6 assists
• 12-17 (70.6%) FG
• 7-9 (77.8%) 2P
• 5-8 (62.5%) 3P
• +36 in 30 minutes over 3 quarters
All of that with two free throw attempts."
The Timberwolves had come into the night down 0-2 in the series.
They dropped each of the first two games (in Oklahoma City).
In Game 2, Edwards made Timberwolves history.
Via Courtside Buzz: "BREAKING: Anthony Edwards has passed Kevin Garnett for the most points scored (1,051) in Minnesota Timberwolves playoff history!
1. Edwards - 1,051 points - 39 games
2. Garnett - 1,049 points - 47 games
Ant is only 23 years old"
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday night (also at the Target Center).