Anthony Edwards' Statement About Kyrie Irving Went Viral After Timberwolves-Mavs Game
Anthony Edwards spoke about Kyrie Irving after Wednesday's game.
On Wednesday, Anthony Edwards led the Minneosta Timberwovles to a 105-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
Edwards finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 11/24 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the All-Star guard made a bold statement about Kyrie Irving that got a lot of views on social media (h/t ESPN's SportsCenter).
Edwards: "Kyrie, to me, he's the greatest point guard. Anytime he gets going it's tough to stop him... He knows he's my favorite point guard of all time."
