Anthony Edwards' Statement About Kyrie Irving Went Viral After Timberwolves-Mavs Game

Anthony Edwards spoke about Kyrie Irving after Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
On Wednesday, Anthony Edwards led the Minneosta Timberwovles to a 105-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.

Edwards finished with 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 11/24 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.

After the game, the All-Star guard made a bold statement about Kyrie Irving that got a lot of views on social media (h/t ESPN's SportsCenter).

Edwards: "Kyrie, to me, he's the greatest point guard. Anytime he gets going it's tough to stop him... He knows he's my favorite point guard of all time."

